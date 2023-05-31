Big Trios Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite From San Diego, CA.

You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Ahead of the post-Double Or Nothing 2023 edition of the show, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to confirm a new match for the show.
Now official for tonight’s program at 8/7c on TBS from Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA. is a Trios bout pitting The Lucha Bros & Bandido vs. The Blackpool Combat Club.
TONIGHT, Wednesday May 31
San Diego, CA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT@ReyFenixMx/@PENTAELZEROM/@bandidowrestler vs@JonMoxley/@WheelerYuta/@ClaudioCSRO
BCC have revenge in mind as they fight the Lucha Bros + their amigo Bandido on Dynamite, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/uO2fhcBmYF
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 31, 2023