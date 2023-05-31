Big Trios Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite From San Diego, CA.

You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Ahead of the post-Double Or Nothing 2023 edition of the show, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to confirm a new match for the show.

Now official for tonight’s program at 8/7c on TBS from Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA. is a Trios bout pitting The Lucha Bros & Bandido vs. The Blackpool Combat Club.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from San Diego, CA.