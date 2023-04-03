Big Triple-Threat Match Announced For MLW Battle Riot V

You can officially pencil in a new match for the MLW Battle Riot V show.

On Friday, MLW.com released the following announcement confirming Williw Mack vs. Lio Rush vs. John Hennigan for their event on April 8, 2023.

John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack vs Lio Rush in Philly

National Openweight Championship at Battle RIOT V

MLW today announced a National Openweight Championship bout: John Hennigan (champion) vs. Lio Rush vs. Willie Mack for Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

In what promises to be a thrilling triple threat title fight, John Hennigan will put the National Openweight Championship on the line against the speed and innovation of Lio Rush and the uncanny agility and unorthodox arsenal of Willie Mack.

Mack, who has recently had some issues behind the scenes with AZTECA Lucha, has been granted a title match.

Adding a twist to this championship showdown is the “Bad Child.” The former World Middleweight Champion reentered MLW a few months back and now fights for his first National Openweight Championship.

What happens when these three throw down in South Philly? See it LIVE on April 8 at MLW Battle Riot V!