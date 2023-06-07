Big Update On AEW Collision Plans, Top Stable Reportedly Getting New Members

AEW President Tony Khan will announce the main event for the premiere episode of Collision on Saturday, June 17 in Chicago on tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode.

It was recently reported that CM Punk admires Jay White’s work and that Bullet Club Gold (White, Juice Robinson) could be an early program or opponents for Punk on AEW Collision. Bullet Club Gold has fought a number of wrestlers recently, including AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

A new report from Fightful Select suggests that the first Collision main event could pit Punk and FTR against White, Robinson, and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

It was mentioned that Bullet Club Gold will be getting new members soon, possibly as soon as tonight’s Dynamite, but it wasn’t clear if Joe would be among them.

According to AEW sources close to the situation, White has been “very laid back” about his early creative.

It was previously reported that heavy pitches for a CM Punk vs. Chris Jericho feud were also made, but there’s no word on whether this is still a possibility. The previously reported program between Punk and Joe, which would reignite their legendary indies feud, was still in the works as of last week, but it now appears that this could be more than a singles feud, as FTR and Bullet Club Gold may be involved.