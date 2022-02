After much speculation, Fightful now reports that former WWE star Keith Lee is planned for a run in AEW and is set to debut imminently.

There is no confirmation that Lee is one of the debuts planned for tonight’s Dynamite, but he has been heavily rumored.

Lee was released from his WWE contract back on 11/4, along with other budget cuts. He became a free agent last Wednesday.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.