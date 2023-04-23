Big Update On Mercedes Mone’s Contract With NJPW/STARDOM

Mercedes Mone and Bushiroad have agreed to extend her current NJPW/Stardom contract, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.
The news broke just hours before Mercedes’ IWGP Women’s title defense at the Stardom All Star Grand Queendom event against Mayu Iwatani. While the length of the contract extension is unknown, Meltzer stated that Mercedes’ next match is expected to be in the United States.
During a Twitter Q&A, a fan asked Mercedes how long she plans to stay in Japan, and she replied, “Forever.”
Mercedes told another fan that she plans to do wrestling, acting, modeling, and “much more.”
