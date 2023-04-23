Big Update On Potential Spoilers For The 2023 WWE Draft

We are less than a week away from the start of the 2023 WWE Draft, and potential plans for the draft are now being reported. The WWE Draft has always been used as a reset button to move talents from one brand to another to create new and fresh feuds. While two top factions and two mid-card champions will be changing rosters, some of the bigger names are staying on the brand they are currently on.

PWInsider has reported that the entire Bloodline, which includes Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and the Usos, are set to remain on SmackDown. Cody Rhodes will also be staying on RAW. For the time being, the WWE wants to keep Rhodes and the Bloodline apart. This also means we will not be getting a Reigns vs. Rhodes rematch in the near future.

It was also reported that the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are going to be on RAW. The Judgment Day consisting of SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Dominick Mysterio, Damien Priest, & Finn Balor, are moving to SmackDown, as well as United States Champion Austin Theory. Imperium consisting of Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, & Giovanni Vinci, are set to move to RAW.

As for NXT call-ups, there have been quite a few names circulating that could be given a chance on the main roster. Former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragonuv and two-time NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly seem primed for a main roster push. Other notable names from NXT that have been mentioned around the WWE Draft 2023 are Cameron Grimes, Zoey Stark, Tyler Bate, and Bron Breakker.

The WWE Draft 2023 is set to begin on the April 28th episode of SmackDown and conclude on the May 1st episode of Monday Night RAW.