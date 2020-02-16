Big Update Regarding Top Matches For WWE WrestleMania 36

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed matches for Wrestlemania 36 and mentioned that John Cena has an “underwhelming” opponent for the show but didn’t give a name. When Bryan Alvarez guessed Elias, Meltzer confirmed that Cena vs. Elias is “the match listed right now” and they talked about how it doesn’t make any sense since Elias is a babyface at the moment.

Meltzer mentioned that John Cena and The Undertaker are scheduled to be the special guests for Wrestlemania and it doesn’t appear that Bill Goldberg will be part of the card.

Meltzer also confirmed that Undertaker vs. AJ Styles is scheduled for the show.