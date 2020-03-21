Big Update Regarding WWE WrestleMania 36 Taping Schedule

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that while the schedule could change, the two nights of the Wrestlemania 36 PPV event are now planned to be pre-recorded at the Performance Center. Here is the current lineup according to PWI:

Today – Friday Night Smackdown for March 27th and April 3rd

Sunday the 22nd – WWE NXT content for future episodes

Monday the 23rd and Tuesday the 24th – Live RAW and Monday Night RAW for March 30th

Wednesday the 25th and Thursday the 26th – Wrestlemania 36 nights one and two

Johnson added that “WWE is also scheduled to tape material for Wrestlemania at other ‘closed sets’ so there may be additional taping dates beyond what is shot at the WWE Performance Center.”