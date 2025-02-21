Big Updates For WWE SmackDown On 2/21: New Matches Announced

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has checked in with some new matches for this Friday night’s show.

Ahead of the February 21 episode of WWE SmackDown, the shot-caller for the blue brand took to X to release a video announcing Liv Morgan vs. Naomi, as well as Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga.

Already announced for the show this Friday night was DIY vs. Pretty Deadly for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, as well as Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso.