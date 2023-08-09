Bill Apter Addresses Triple H’s Alleged “Disrespectful” Comments After WWE SummerSlam

The legendary Bill Apter addressed Triple H’s comments after WWE SummerSlam on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge YouTube channel. Triple H was criticized for disrespecting Apter after bing asked why Austin Theory was in the battle royal instead of defending the US Championship.

Apter said, “A lot of people were defending me thinking that Triple H disrespected me at the SummerSlam post-press conference.”

Apter continued, “I had asked a question to him and I said, ‘Why the heck is the United States Heavyweight Champion in a Battle Royal’, and he sarcastically, jokingly, because it’s a relationship I have with him said, ‘Well, to win a Battle Royal, to throw people over the top rope’, and he went into this, and you know, it got a good laugh. Then he explained how he couldn’t put all the talent on the show because it was too long. But my feeling was that one of the main champions in the company should not be in a plain old Battle Royal there, and a lot of people thought that he was sort of too sarcastic and disrespecting me, and I just want to set the record straight. He was not disrespecting me one bit.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)