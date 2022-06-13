Bill DeMott Says Jeff Hardy Should Be Held Accountable on All Charges and Not Allowed Bail

Jeff Hardy was arrested early Monday morning and faces many charges, including felony DUI, as stated previously.

Bill DeMott, a former WWE superstar and trainer, lost his daughter Keri Anne DeMott in a car accident caused by a drunk driver in 2015. DeMott recently reacted on Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s arrest, as well as Hardy’s arrest, saying the following via Twitter.

“3rd DUI in 10 years. NO license, NO business behind the wheel, probation violations…..HE should be held #Accountable on ALL charges and NOT allowed bail! @AEW #NoExcuses @KADFoundation1

@AEW has to address this now! There is NO justification for this mans actions. Are we going to wait until he kills himself or someone else? We have a #RepeatOffender Mentality and every SELFISH person that continues to put others in jeopardy needs to be held #Accountable #NoBail

You have more than enough money for a cab, for an Uber, for a Lyft. THERE IS #NOEXCUSE for this!

There are NO possible reasons for him to be behind the wheel of any vehicle!”

