Bill Goldberg Believes That He ‘Shut All These F*ckers up’ At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

During his recent CarCast podcast, Bill Goldberg talked about his match against Bobby Lashley at the 2021 WWE Crown Jewel PPV event and brought up his critics:

“I don’t have the best track record in Saudi Arabia. I’ve knocked myself out, I’ve dropped the Undertaker on his head. I needed to redeem myself. I’m not happy with my performance, but I’m satisfied with it to a point where I think it shut all these f*ckers up, finally.”

“The knee hurt, it is what it is. The fact is, I hurt every day in my life. It’s just all relative. My brace held up well, fortunately. He went after my knee again. It is what it is. I dropped the hammer on his ass at the end. If you want to know about me and Bobby behind the scenes, let’s just say that Gage Goldberg is Wanda and I’s son and there is no frickin way that I would let anyone on this planet touch him if I didn’t love and trust him. Bobby is a great individual and I wanted for years to be able to have a program with him. I’m just honored that he let me do it. It was fun. Getting some payback and kicking his ass in the end was icing on top of the cake.”