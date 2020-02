During an appearance on the Total Slam podcast, Bill Goldberg addressed Matt Riddle publicly calling him out and criticizing him:

“Riddle is like a booger stuck in your nose; he is annoying and won’t go away. He has no influence on Goldberg’s life. Period. End of story. It’s the wrestling business and sometimes when you’re out in public you may run into a former foe and you can never know how the situation will turn out. It is what it is, and we don’t see eye to eye.”