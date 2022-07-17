Bill Goldberg on Where Things Currently Stand Between Him and Chris Jericho

Bill Goldberg and Chris Jericho have a history of not getting along backstage and Jericho opened up about an incident from 2003 in his autobiography.

Goldberg recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg talked about where things stand between them:

“Chris and I have had a fairly rocky relationship throughout the years but we’re kind of the same guy a little bit. I think that’s why we budded heads in the beginning, one of the reasons. I love Chris to death. I do. I’m actually doing his podcast here in a couple weeks. Life’s too short. Grudges are something that means he wins. I don’t know what the saying is but life’s too short.

He’s a good dude. He’s always come to bat for me which was truly heart wrenching for me. To know that we’ve been through what we went through and this dude would go to bat for me, that just shows what a good freakin dude he is.”

You can check out the complete interview below: