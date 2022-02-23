Bill Goldberg Says He Was The ‘Mike Tyson of Wrestling’ During His WCW Run

During an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower’s Youtube channel, Bill Goldberg talked about how there was some resentment in the WWE locker room because he came from WCW:

“I always felt that too. And I still believe there’s a tiny bit of that in the back of everybody’s mind because I did work for the competitor during those Monday Night War battles. But I think what has made me successful and also made me hated is the thing that is the determining factor. I was the Mike Tyson of wrestling. My goal was to be something completely different. Black tights, black shoes, I didn’t frickin’ talk for six months. I just squished motherf-ckers.”

“That’s my job, that’s what I do. That’s what I did. When I was I was younger, you know. Now I just try to. But I didn’t want to be the chain wrestler, I didn’t want to emulate anybody. Now granted the Road Warriors and Nikita Koloff and Brody were extremely influential to me. You know, Hawk was extremely influential to me. So I took little aspects of what they did and I applied it to my idea of the character. I had MMA moves, a lot of them in the beginning.”