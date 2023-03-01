Bill Goldberg Says “They Owe Me One” In Regards To A Possible WWE Retirement Match

Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg commented on possibly having one more match in WWE:

“You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never.”

Goldberg also gave praise to Roman Reigns:

“I’m really proud of him. I’ve dealt with some of that negativity, and it’s tough. You go out there, you work your ass off, and at the end of the day, you want to be appreciated. He’s quite dedicated. I respect that, I respect him, and I’d love to get in the ring and give him an ass-kicking, but this is his time.”