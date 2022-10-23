Bill Watts Opens Up About Fighting for His Life While Battling Covid-19 and Viral Pneumonia

Bill Watts discussed the recent difficulties he has been having with his health during an appearance on the show “Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw” hosted by John Bradshaw Layfield and Gerald Brisco.

The professional wrestler and promoter discussed his recent struggle with COVID and viral pneumonia in a recent interview. He spent a significant amount of time in the hospital. In May 2023, he will turn 84 years old.

Watts said, “For the last four to five months, I got the worst strain of COVID and viral pneumonia and I really fought for my life. I’ve been in the hospital five times and you know, you’re so weak and all you’re gonna talk about is your damn health and I think what a miserable thing, and boy did we raise some cain and do some things and we didn’t even never consider getting old because we didn’t even know what it was.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)