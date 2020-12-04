Billie Kay/Adam Pearce Twitter Angle To Continue On SmackDown?

WWE official Adam Pearce is teasing that Billie Kay may become his new assistant. Kay has been working a new gimmick as of late where she walks around with 8×10 headshots and a resume, trying to land various gigs in the company.

Pearce, who is running RAW and SmackDown on camera these days, tweeted this week and teased a possible role for Kay. He wrote, “It’s been suggested that perhaps I could use an ‘assistant’. You guys know anyone looking for a gig? [thinking emoji]”

Pearce tagged Kay in the tweet and she responded, teasing an angle for tonight’s SmackDown. She wrote, “Ohhhhh Mr. Pearce!!! [woman raising hand emoji] Updating resume as we speak. I’ll find you tomorrow [thumbs up emoji]”

