Billie Kay Comments On Missing RAW Last Night

Billie Kay says she missed this week’s WWE RAW because she was away working on the “global brand” of The Iiconics. Peyton Royce lost to Ruby Riott on last night’s show and noted in an earlier backstage segment that Billie was not there because she was handling business. Billie backed this up with tweets after the show.

Billie wrote: “Lucky @SamoaJoe is on #Raw & understands being an entrepreneur [thumbs up emoji] The IIconics are a global brand mate… I’m taking care of other business so mind your own beeswax!!!”

Billie may miss next week’s RAW episode because it was also taped on Monday. We will keep you updated.

Here are Billie’s tweets on last night’s RAW:

