Billie Starkz Credits Mouse For Her Start In Wrestling

ROH star Billie Starkz spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including the person responsible for her wrestling.

Starkz said, “I think, truly, Mouse is the reason I wrestle. He was my first introduction to pro wrestling and then anything independent-wise, he was the one bringing me to shows. My first blow up in pro wrestling is all thanks to Mouse. He’s friends with a friend who was like, ‘There is somebody not here today. Do you have your kid?’ I got thrown into the fire. Luckily, I’ve always been up for opportunity. I will say Mouse helped pave the way for me.”

You can check out Starkz’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)