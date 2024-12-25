Billie Starkz Explains What Led To The Breakdown Of Her Relationship With Athena

ROH star Billie Starkz spoke with The Wrestling Classic on a number of topics, including breaking away from ROH Women’s World Champion Athena.

Starkz said, “Athena has taught me well. I’ve stood by MIT. I thought it was a family, but I don’t think family treats each other like this. I‘m beyond frustrated with the torment I’ve went through for the last couple of months. Lexy [Nair] is not here to help out anymore.”

On what led to the breakdown:

“I feel like there was multiple weeks where I took it on the chin, I took it on the chin and then the fatal four-way match made me realize something, when we did the contenders for the [Wrestle] Dynasty. I just realized that I wasn’t where I wanted to be on the roster. I want to take over.”

You can check out Starkz’s comments in the video below.