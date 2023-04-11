Billie Starkz Signs With AEW

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone has stated that AEW has signed indie sensation Billie Starkz to a contract.

Schiavone was speaking on his What Happened When Podcast and brought up the AEW signing of Nick Wayne as he will make his AEW debut on July 12th after he turns 18. Schiavone then brought up 18 year old Billie Starkz, and mentioned that AEW has signed her as well.

Billie Starkz has been enjoying a tremendous amount of success on the indie scene. She has appeared for MLW, GCW, Black Label Pro, The Wrestling Revolver and many more. She also wrestled in Japan a number of times for Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling.

She made her AEW Dark debut back in December 2022 with a loss to Red Velvet. She recently made an unsuccessful challenge to Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts VI.