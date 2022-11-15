Billie Starkz To Make Her MLW Debut At “Blood & Thunder” Event in January 2023

Major League Wrestling has announced that indy star Billie Starkz is all set to make her debut for the promotion at their upcoming “Blood & Thunder” event on January 7, 2023 in Philadelphia.

BILLIE STARKZ makes her MLW debut Saturday night January 7 in Philly! Grab tix at https://t.co/0qvY4rc4CT. pic.twitter.com/xOKbher75P — MLW (@MLW) November 15, 2022

Billie Starkz commented after the announcement was made by MLW:

Guess who is almost 18! Time to really make waves 🤪 https://t.co/099rfi1utv — Billie Starkz (@BillieStarkz) November 15, 2022

Billie Starkz is the current Black Label Pro Heavyweight Champion and can be seen in numerous indy promotions including GCW and Wrestling Revolver.

Starkz is scheduled to make her first trip to Japan as she will debut for Tokyo Joshii Pro Wrestling on November 27 to challenge Yuka Sakazaki for the Princess of Princess Championship.

This will be the first major US promotion appearance for Billie Starkz. An opponent for Starkz has not yet been named but you can bet she will have her sights set on Taya Valkyrie and the MLW Featherweight Title.

Also appearing at MLW “Blood and Thunder” will be MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Davey Boy Smith Jr and The Billington Bulldogs, MLW World Tag Team Champions Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka, MLW Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado, MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, Mance Warner and MLW Openweight Champion Davey Richards.