Billie Starkz to Make Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Debut on November 27

Pro wrestling indy star Billie Starkz is set to make her first trip to Japan as she will be making her Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling debut on November 27th.

TJPW announced that Billie Starkz will be making her debut on the All Rise ’22 event at Korakeun Hall. Starkz will be getting a golden opportunity in her debut as she is scheduled to challenge Yuka Sakazaki for the Princess Of Princess Championship.

[IT'S OFFICIAL] ALL RISE '22

Nov. 27 The challenger to Yuka Sakazaki's Princess of Princess Championship is @BillieStarkz! Huge opportunity for the 17-year-old prospect on her first Japan tour – will she grasp the Japanese Dream at TJPW? Watch LIVE on #wrestleUNIVERSE!#tjpw pic.twitter.com/6iLrJUSjLT — TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) October 31, 2022

Billie Starkz commented on her huge opportunity:

The only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them… I'm going to Japan and I'm coming back a champion #Nevalost https://t.co/JLeHKdFkdd — Billie Starkz (@BillieStarkz) October 31, 2022

This will be Yuka Sakazaki’s first defense of the Princess Of Princess Title, which she won back on October 9th when she defeated Shoko Nakajima at TJPW Wrestle Princess 3.

At only 17, Billie Starkz has enjoyed huge success on the indy scene and has wrestled for various promotions including Game Changer Wrestling, The Wrestling Revolver, Black Label Pro, and Saint Louis Anarchy. She began her pro wrestling career at the age of 13.

TJPW All Rise ’22 will be streamed live on Wrestle Universe on November 27th.