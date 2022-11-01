Billie Starkz to Make Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Debut on November 27

Pro wrestling indy star Billie Starkz is set to make her first trip to Japan as she will be making her Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling debut on November 27th.

TJPW announced that Billie Starkz will be making her debut on the All Rise ’22 event at Korakeun Hall. Starkz will be getting a golden opportunity in her debut as she is scheduled to challenge Yuka Sakazaki for the Princess Of Princess Championship.

Billie Starkz commented on her huge opportunity:

This will be Yuka Sakazaki’s first defense of the Princess Of Princess Title, which she won back on October 9th when she defeated Shoko Nakajima at TJPW Wrestle Princess 3.

At only 17, Billie Starkz has enjoyed huge success on the indy scene and has wrestled for various promotions including Game Changer Wrestling, The Wrestling Revolver, Black Label Pro, and Saint Louis Anarchy. She began her pro wrestling career at the age of 13.

TJPW All Rise ’22 will be streamed live on Wrestle Universe on November 27th.

