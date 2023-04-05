Billie Starkz vs. Mandy Leon Set For MLW Battle Riot V

Major League Wrestling has added a new match to the upcoming April 8th Battle Riot V event in Philadelphia.

It has been confirmed that Billie Starkz will go one on one against the Mandy Leon.

This match will be the MLW debut of Mandy Leon and will be the first time Billie Starkz and Leon have met in the squared circle.

As per the press release by MLW, this match will have World Featherweight Title shot implications.

Here the updated line-up for MLW Battle Riot V:

MLW National Openweight Championship : John Hennigan (c) vs. Lio Rush vs. Willie Mack

wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship : Shigehiro Irie (c) vs. Calvin Tankman

: Shigehiro Irie (c) vs. Calvin Tankman World Tag Team Championship Hardcore Match: Samoan SWAT Team (c) vs. Second Gear Crew

OPERA CUP 2023: Second Stage

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Here is the MLW Press release regarding the added match:

MLW today announced Billie Starkz vs. Mandy León for Battle RIOT Vwhen MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

In a first time ever encounter, 18-year-old Billie Starkz will wrestle Mandy León and it goes down this Saturday in Philadelphia.

Making her MLW debut this week, the “Exotic Goddess” Mandy León vows wicked plans for high school senior Starkz.

Meanwhile, Starkz has quickly emerged in the women’s featherweight division as one of the most promising competitors.

Now, the two battle in a challenger bout with title shot implications.

See it LIVE on April 8 at MLW Battle Riot V!