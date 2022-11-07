Billy Corgan Interested in Talks With WWE and Reveals He Received an Offer to Buy ROH

Billy Corgan recently spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Corgan was asked about the possibility of a WWE-NWA partnership and whether we could see the NWA underneath WWE on Peacock:

“I’ve had no discussions along that end. All my comments were in reference to having had those discussions before when Triple H was in power and then whatever happened when he was out of power for a while. Now he’s come back. So I know why people made hay with that. That’s cool. But I have not had any recent discussions. I have channels through there and of course, I have friends in the company. I only want the best for that company as I want the best for everybody in the business. So you know, if they call I’m interested, but no, it’s nothing active for sure.”

If Tony Khan ever offered to buy the NWA:

“No. Never had those discussions. Ring of Honor was offered for sale to me as well. I don’t know where I was in the pecking order. I got the feeling I wasn’t first, but I certainly wasn’t last. I did consider it. It’s an interesting thing to think about, like, similar to what Tony did, you know, create a brand that runs alongside your main brand and maybe there’s a synergy there that can happen.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



