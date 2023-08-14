Billy Corgan Looks At Storied History Between Tyrus & EC3

Billy Corgan recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the NWA President spoke about Tyrus and EC3 at length, noting the history of their relationship dates back to their days in IMPACT Wrestling and WWE.

“I think there’s a couple things at play. First off, Tyrus is pretty serious about, he’s kind of towards the end of this thing. When he’s talking about retirement, I mean, he’s serious here,” said Corgan. “He really feels if he can’t be at the top, then he’s pretty much proven anything he’s going to prove in this business. He’s accomplished everything he’s ever set out to do, including becoming the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. EC3, when I was at TNA in the office, EC3 was the guy. He was the guy that we had tabbed as, if this company’s ever going to go anywhere, it’s going to be on the back of [EC3].”

Corgan continued, “So since that time, leaving TNA, going back to WWE and having another frustrating run, so if you look at both men, particularly their own personal relationship, of course they walked together a lot in TNA, I think they even go back to WWE developmental days, their careers are meshed in many ways. You see it on a personal level, you see it on a professional level, where sometimes in the right moment, you’ll see two men push each other to a place I don’t think they knew they could go. That’s where that blurry line is, where their friendship stops at the ring ropes. So there’s a lot of compelling layers here that I think are really fascinating.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.