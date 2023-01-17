Billy Corgan on Leaving Fite TV and Whether He Approached Other Streaming Platforms About Airing NWA

Billy Corgan recently appeared on Steve Fall’s Ten Count and discussed a variety of topics such as his company, WWE sale talks, and more.

Here are the highlights:

On NWA Powerrr, which will go live on January 31st:

“We’re trying to shorten the cycles on our pay-per-view windows. We’re going to try to do five pay-per-views this year, so we’re trying to create some different dynamics as far as how to set up the pay-per-views. The longer taping cycles become a little bit problematic sometimes to keep the promotional energy going, so this is something new we’re trying to introduce.”

On leaving FITE TV:

“I think it’s just the dynamic of the world that we live in. I think you see it with a lot of over-the-top networks. They’re offering a lot of free stuff to try to drive whatever they’re trying to drive. We’re in that position where it’s like, behind the paywall, we’re doing a lot of great programming, but a lot of people aren’t necessarily seeing it, or if they’re seeing it, they’re seeing it delayed or they may have seen spoilers. I know NWA fans go out of their way not to see spoilers. I think going back to a Tuesday and Saturday format where everybody’s watching at the same time and trying to leverage social media and all the things that you need. I think that’s part of the economics of it. It’s a different sort of economics than sort of being in a financial relationship with FITE.”

Tyrus defending the NWA Title against Matt Cardona will headline the PPV on February 11th:

“I’ve spoken to him (Tyrus) over the years, so I know where his head is at. He’s a person who feels he’s always been overlooked in the wrestling business. I never had that opinion. Our relationship goes back to the TNA days when we used to sit there and talk about how he was being underutilized there. I was in a position in the NWA where I could put him in a position to kind of make the point, and being the team player that he is, he wanted to build up the Television Title first. I think he’s done a tremendous job on that. So to me, it was a natural step to move him up into the World Heavyweight Title picture. Not everybody agrees, but I come from an era, being born in 1967, growing up with the big guys in the 70s, Andre, Ernie Ladd, stuff like that where promotions were built around giants. I think Tyrus will make a case here. Here’s the thing about it. You have that styles clash between somebody like Tyrus who’s kind of a self made man in one way and Matt Cardona who’s a self made man in a completely different way, and I like the cultural clash there too.”

On whether he has approached other streaming platforms about airing NWA:

“Yes, I’ve probably talked to six or seven streaming platforms in the last year. The interest in the NWA as a property has increased probably 500% over the last year.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



