Billy Corgan Reveals Goal For NWA, Talks About Wanting To Find TV Partner

The National Wrestling Alliance is doing as well as it has in a long time.

During a recent Toronto Sun interview, NWA President Billy Corgan spoke about plans to take the promotion to the next level, as he touches on the possibility of securing a television deal for the company.

On why he opted to not take outside money to fund the NWA: “I’ve resisted taking any outside money, so it’s 100% self-funded so that way if I do find the right partner, I don’t have to bring somebody else along and convince them that it’s good idea. And then secondarily, I resisted taking sea level deals just to sort of puff my chest and say, ‘See I’m with Bob’s BBQ Network.’ You know what I mean?”

On how the next obvious step is to find a television partner: “We’ve been with YouTube, then we were behind the paywall with Fight Network. We still work with Fight on the pay-per-view side, but we’ve seen certainly even in the last five years, the incredible expanse of digital sports media. We have this impending deal coming or it’s already done with the AEW and of course WWE with Endeavor. So suddenly, my play in the market doesn’t look so crazy. So we just continue to position ourselves for the right broadcast partner.”

On his current spending and how he’d rather talent get the money than it getting spent on production: “The public has shown over the last number of years that they love the production element of, I guess bringing the rock concert to the wrestling arena,” he said. “I’m all for it. I mean, I love that. And it’s difficult for me because I’ve had to make financial choices for the NWA. Do I want to invest in talent, or do I want to invest in production? And nine times out of 10, I’ve chosen to invest in talent because I think it’s more important to build a wrestling culture that has strength within it because production is always the easiest part of that equation.”

On his goal for the NWA: “I feel like I’m still earning my stripe in this business. Yeah, I’m on a list, but I think at the end of the day, I want people to look at my time with the NWA as valuable. I certainly deserve credit for bringing it back, and I certainly deserve credit for putting respect back on the name of the NWA. What remains to be told is whether I can take it to that other level of success.”

