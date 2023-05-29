Billy Corgan: “You’re Not A Wrestling Fan” If You Aren’t Watching Tyrus

NWA President Billy Corgan recently spoke with NYPost.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Corgan addressed heat that Tyrus (formerly Brodus Clay) has gotten due to his political commentary on Fox News:

”I think if people bring those things into the realm of wrestling, and it changes their willingness to watch, that’s not a customer that I am catering to. I grew up in a time of old-school heat. Old-school heat was the Polish guy told the German guy, using World War II references, that he was gonna beat him up. Very politically incorrect. When Tyrus walks through the door, he brings the heat, and if you’re not gonna watch him, then you’re not a wrestling fan. I’m not booking a charity. I’m booking a professional wrestling company. There are people that have a problem with the New York Post. If that was going to deny you opportunities in the world to appear on a show, or write for another magazine, that’s not a world that I want to live in. I believe that dissenting voices should have a seat at the table and let the American public decide which is more important on any particular argument. I don’t believe in canceling out a voice because you’re not comfortable with their perspective, and that’s somehow supposed to translate into professional wrestling.”

“We’ve seen where ‘Star Wars’ let the fans book the franchise, and it’s caused a bunch of problems. I’ve said openly that the fans are not going to book the NWA. There’s an old saying — live by the sword, die by the sword — I’ve been in the public life for 30 years. I’ve had everybody and their mother tell me how to make my music. I’ve flown against the grain for 30 years. It’s worked out fine. I’m going to book the NWA the way I want to book it. That’s it.”