Billy Dixon Proposes To Sonny Kiss During Enjoy Wrestling Event

Enjoy Wrestling recently held an event that featured a monumental moment after Billy Dixon got on his knees and proposed to his long-time partner, former AEW star Sonny Kiss.

Dixon took to his official Twitter (X) account shortly after the show and wrote, “SHE SAID YES 💍 🥰 STAY OUT OF HER DMS ‼️ 📸 @ThreeCountMedia #EnjoyGetWarmer”

