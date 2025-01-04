Billy Dixon Proposes To Sonny Kiss During Enjoy Wrestling Event

Enjoy Wrestling recently held an event that featured a monumental moment after Billy Dixon got on his knees and proposed to his long-time partner, former AEW star Sonny Kiss.
Dixon took to his official Twitter (X) account shortly after the show and wrote, “SHE SAID YES 💍 🥰 STAY OUT OF HER DMS ‼️ 📸 @ThreeCountMedia #EnjoyGetWarmer”
You can check out the posts below.
SHE SAID YES 💍 🥰
STAY OUT OF HER DMS ‼️
📸 @ThreeCountMedia #EnjoyGetWarmer pic.twitter.com/WTcDH5Xzut
— BILLY DIXON (@TheBillyDixon) January 3, 2025
View this post on Instagram