Billy Graham’s Wife Provides an Update on His Health After He Was Admitted to ICU

“Superstar Billy Graham” is still in the hospital due to serious health issues.

Graham’s health has been deteriorating for decades, but earlier this week, his wife informed the administrator of his Facebook page that he had a severe infection in his ears that had spread to the bones in his ears.

She has kept fans updated on the WWE Hall of Famer for the past two days. On Tuesday, he coded during a procedure in his hospital room, and doctors were able to resuscitate him. They admitted him to the intensive care unit and inserted a tube down his throat. He woke up three hours later.

The post stated:

“I’m asking all of you for your prayers for my husband. He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon, he coded.

There are no words to describe how it felt to witness the man that I’ve loved since I was 18 yrs old stop breathing but the mercy of God was on us and the doctors were able to restart his heart and place a breathing tube. He is currently in ICU and is completely sedated to allow his body to rest. They still don’t know why this happened but they will figure that out. .

Right now they are working to stabilize his blood pressure along with a multitude of other things. About 3 hours ago when I was finally able to see him he actually opened his eyes and even squeezed my hand….what a gift it was to see his eyes looking at me. I appreciate so very much each and everyone of you for your steadfast prayers whether you pray for Wayne or Superstar our Lord knows who he is and is listening ”

Graham was able to breathe on his own for the day on Wednesday, but he did begin dialysis as when someone’s heart stops, the kidneys are the first to shut down. He also began taking seven different antibiotics.

“I wanted to update you on Wayne’s progress as well as some issues. The best news of the day is he breathed on his own all day long!!!! They are turning on the oxygen for the night to allow his body to rest. They are talking about possibly removing the breathing tube all together tomorrow …

One of the new issues is they had to start him on dialysis today. They said that when someone’s heart stops the first thing to shut down are the kidneys and his kidney function dropped significantly overnight so there’s that. But we’re praying this will be temporary.

The Doctor came in to explain to me how serious and severe the ear infection is with the infiltration of his inner ear bones and his skull. He made his concerns very clear, right now Wayne is on at least 7 different antibiotics. Please pray that this will resolve this infection. They tapped 1 liter of fluid off of his right lung so this will make breathing much easier.

He spiked a temperature of 102.7 for the first time since he’s been in the hospital but that was early today and didn’t return ….another blessing I’m sharing all of this so those of you who feel led to pray for him will know his specific needs. And again I can never thank you enough for your concern and most especially your prayers. All things are possible with GOD and I believe with all my heart that HE is delivering my husband from all of this and he will be home with me where he belongs.”

