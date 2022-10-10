Billy Gunn Reference Expected During Tonight’s WWE RAW DX 25th Anniversary

There will be some kind of “Daddy Ass” acknowledgment tonight for the DX 25th anniversary segment.

Bryan Alvarez revealed on his Twitter Super Followers account, “I was given the sense there will be an acknowledgment of some form of Daddy Ass tonight.”

“Daddy Ass” is Bad Ass Billy Gunn, who is unable to attend the show due to his contract with All Elite Wrestling. He is a member of The Acclaimed, one of AEW’s hottest acts, along with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

WWE has taken care not to mention Billy Gunn in the commercials promoting tonight’s show. Even though he may not be in the program, it doesn’t seem like his name will be disregarded as in the past.

The following is the current announced lineup for tonight’s big event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center:

* Maryse throws a birthday party for The Miz.

* Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline return to RAW.

* Bobby Lashley defends his WWE United States Championship against Seth Rollins.

* DX’s 25 year anniversary.

* Extreme Rules fallout