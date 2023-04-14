Billy Gunn Set For Unique Meet & Greet April 18th

Over thirty years ago, Billy Gunn laced up his boots to join the ranks of professional wrestling, and while the over-the-top world of sports entertainment is known as an unconventional line of work, even he probably couldn’t have predicted where the squared circle would take him. Within the span of those three decades since Gunn turned pro, his run in the sport transcended different era, personas, and promotions.

His first big break was alongside his “brother” Bart in the early 90s of the WWF as the duo The Smoking Gunns. Granted, that time period is known for its cartoonish presentation that helped soften the image of the organization during a rocky stint, but the rodeo tag team, complete with prop pistols to live up to their name, The Smoking Gunns were a memorable pair of that era. In a rather complete contrast, the Billy Gunn that joined his future Hall of Fame partner, Road Dogg to form the New Age Outlaws as a part of DX, was brash, intense, and could work the crowd into a frenzy when the Outlaws grabbed the mic for their usual pre-match promos. As a part of one of the most memorable factions at one of the most memorable times in the history of the industry, the legacy of Billy Gunn, which was later enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, was cemented in the Attitude Era. Specifically, his win at King of the ring in 1999 put him in the same conversation as many of the major singles stars of the era as well, in addition to his tag team success previously.



Despite the stark differences between The Smoking Gunns and The Outlaws, the common thread was that Billy could go in the ring bell to bell with remarkable athleticism for someone his size. In the years that forward the Monday night wars, which saw the collapse of both WCW and ECW, Billy Gunn remained a fixture on the WWE roster, even at a time when the rosters were flooded with talent with TV experience from the other two defunct organizations. After a memorable stint alongside Chuck Polumbo, which ironically culminated in a wrestling wedding that ended in a three-minute warning that fans are still talking about today, Gunn eventually moved on to a four-year stint with TNA. Of course, the time away set the stage For a return to WWE in 2012, when Billy worked as a coach at the Performance Center, as well as had a reunion with his former sidekick, Road Dogg.



When Tony Khan launched All Elite wrestling in 2019, Billy was signed as one of the coaches, not only for his lengthy résumé of accomplishments, but also for his mind for the business. It wasn’t until more recent years, with his sons Austin and Colton, emerging as an entertaining second generation act that Billy also added yet another chapter to his own career. A tremendously entertaining trio was formed when Gunn was paired with The Acclaimed. The DX chop was replaced with the scissor gesture, but Billy still knew how to work the audience into a frenzy, even after 30 years in the sport..



With AEW’s return to Pittsburgh next week for a Dynamite taping at the Petersen Events Center, the venue that hosts Pitt Panthers basketball, fans in the steel city eagerly anticipate the chance to see the AEW crew live in the building.



That’s why Gary Boughter and his partner Jason, owner of Body Structures Fitness, a facility just outside of the city in New Castle, are thrilled to bring Billy Gunn into the training center for a very special meet and greet opportunity while he will be in town on Tuesday, April 18, the day prior to the Dynamite taping.



“Billy will be there working out before the meet and greet so he was excited to do it at a gym. We will be having the pictures and autograph in a real boxing ring that we have in the back of the gym so fans will have the opportunity to be in the ring with Billy,” Boughter explained.

Gary has already received good feedback from those that plan to attend, and is just as excited as the fans that will lineup on Tuesday. Being an entrepreneur, Boughter hopes that the success of this Billy Gunn signing will lead to a more regular schedule of guest at the Body Structures training facility, a fitness center that has been a stable of New Castle, Pennsylvania for a decade.

“We had our first meet and greet with Shane Douglas last May and it was a great time so we really wanted to do another one. I chose Billy because I’ve been a fan since his Smoking Gunn days, and he has an amazing career that is still going strong today in AEW with The Acclaimed,” Gary said.

At 59 years old, Billy Gunn is still in incredible shape, and despite the busy schedule of traveling, he looks to get some reps in prior to the meet and greet with the fans. Considering the unique opportunity to share the ring for a photo op with not only an attitude Era legend, but also a contemporary AEW star the stage is set for a fun time for the fans while all elite wrestling stops in Pittsburgh next week.

For more information about the signing, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/BlackJacksArmory

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

E mail drwrestlingallpro@yahoo.com | You can follow me on Instagram & Facebook @jimlamotta89