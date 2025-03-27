Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) Set For Gauntlet For The Gold At MLP Northern Rising

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling (MLP) recently announced that former WWE star Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) will be part of the 20-Man Gauntlet for the Gold matchup to crown the first-ever Canadian Champion at Northern Rising on Saturday, May 10th from the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.
Dyer is the first competitor to be announced for the 20-Man Gauntlet for the Gold match.
It's official! The first entrant to be named for the Championship Gauntlet to crown the new MAPLE LEAF PRO Canadian Champion is @TomPestock, aka "The Nomad" Bishop Dyer! It all goes down on May 10 at #MLPNorthernRising at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens)!… pic.twitter.com/hYjslQ3pBt
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 25, 2025