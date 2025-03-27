Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) Set For Gauntlet For The Gold At MLP Northern Rising

By
James Hetfield
-

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling (MLP) recently announced that former WWE star Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) will be part of the 20-Man Gauntlet for the Gold matchup to crown the first-ever Canadian Champion at Northern Rising on Saturday, May 10th from the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.

Dyer is the first competitor to be announced for the 20-Man Gauntlet for the Gold match.

 

