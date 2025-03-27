Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) To Make His MLW Debut At Battle Riot VII

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that former WWE star Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) will make his debut for the promotion in a Battle Riot Match at their Battle Riot VII event on Saturday, April 5 at the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

You can check out the full announcement below:

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Bishop Dyer will make his MLW debut in in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Thunder Studios Arena in greater Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10. REMINDER: MLW has upgraded to a larger venue to host its LA debut: the Thunder Studios Arena in nearby Long Beach, CA.

He’s 6’8”, mean as hell, and now he’s stepping into MLW’s most chaotic fight. Bishop Dyer, known as “The Nomad”, has officially entered Battle RIOT, bringing a storm of destruction in his MLW debut.

A former offensive guard for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, Dyer’s sheer aggression got him booted from the game—but in MLW, that edge makes him one of the most dangerous competitors to ever enter the RIOT. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gold medalist, a former amateur boxer, and a baron of brutality in barroom brawls, Dyer isn’t here to make friends. He’s a lone wolf, and on April 5, he’s hunting for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

MLW’s new president, César Durán, promised big moves—and he’s delivered by unleashing Bishop Dyer into the Battle RIOT. With 40 fighters vying for Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship, Dyer’s size, power, and combat pedigree make him an instant favorite to dominate and win the match. But this isn’t just about survival—if Dyer wins, he won’t just make an impact on his debut night; he’ll walk out as the new MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Hated? Absolutely.

Unstoppable? We’re about to find out.

Will “The Nomad” bulldoze his way through 39 other combatants and take his throne in MLW? Find out April 5, live in Los Angeles!

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!