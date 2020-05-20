Bizarre Video of Buff Bagwell Surfaces With Bruised Face and Slurring Words

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

A fan received the following Buff Bagwell Cameo video and he doesn’t look well at all. In the video, Bagwell’s face is bruised and he’s slurring his words badly.

You can check out the bizarre video below:

Bagwell is charging $50 per video.

