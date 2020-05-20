Bizarre Video of Buff Bagwell Surfaces With Bruised Face and Slurring Words

A fan received the following Buff Bagwell Cameo video and he doesn’t look well at all. In the video, Bagwell’s face is bruised and he’s slurring his words badly.

You can check out the bizarre video below:

Worst Pro Wrestler @BookCameo shout-outs continue on episode 35 this week, which includes this — um, gem? — from Buff Bagwell. As @GregoryIron would say, "Of all the Cameo shout-outs, this is one of them." pic.twitter.com/qcx0KMP3Nx — Iron-On Wrestling Podcast (@IronOnWrestling) May 18, 2020

Bagwell is charging $50 per video.