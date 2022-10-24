Black Adam Dominates at Box Office, The Rock’s Best Opening Weekend as a Leading Star

The film “Black Adam,” starring Dwayne “The Rock,” has been a huge success for the former WWE Champion.

Since it was released in theatres on Thursday night for previews before opening in all theatres on Friday night, the film has grossed $140 million worldwide. It has earned $67 million in the United States alone.

According to Deadline, Thursday previews earned $7.6 million, Friday earned $26.7 million, and Saturday night earned $23.7 million.

The film received a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 90%, the highest for a DC film in a decade, and the highest opening gross for a film starring The Rock.

Black Adam is the first film in 2022 to gross more than $50 million in its first weekend, surpassing Thor: Love and Thunder in early July. On Monday morning, The Rock commented on the film’s success on Instagram, writing:

“Blown away. Biggest box office opening of my entire career – as a leading man. So grateful and THANK YOU from deep in my bones for making history with me. Box office results still rolling in and I’ll keep you posted with the official numbers tomorrow….”