Blake Christian On A Potential Return To The WWE: “Never Say Never”

It’s no secret that Blake Christian is one of the best young pro wrestlers on the indy scene right now. Back in February 2021, the WWE saw potential in Christian and signed him to a deal which saw him renamed as Trey Baxter. Unfortunately his tenure with the WWE was short lived as he was released in November 2021 after only 10 matches with the company.

In a recent interview with Two Man Power Trip podcast, Blake Christian indicated that he isn’t bitter about his short time or how he was used while in the WWE.

“I think everybody wishes they could be used more, you know? I’m not, I know a lot of people get bitter about certain things like this, I’m not bitter at all. I’m very grateful for the time that I had and the stuff I got to do. Anytime that I was told that I’m getting this amount of time or I’m having to do this, I always tried to push the boundaries a little bit. I had pushed so much that they eventually gotta give me something. No matter what amount of time that I had on screen, I always made the most out of it no matter what. Do I wish I could have been used more? Of course, but I’m not bitter about the amount of time that I got.”



When asked if he would ever consider going back to the WWE, Christian said while there are a lot of things he needs to do first, he isn’t opposed to going back.

“You know, I feel like there’s a lot of things that I need to do out here first but I’m not opposed to ever going back to WWE. Never say never.”

As a free agent, Blake Christian has become a regular for GCW and has appeared on other indy promotions including Wrestling Revolver and Black Label Pro. He has also made appearances for Impact Wrestling, NJPW STRONG, and AEW.

You can listen to the complete interview below:



