Blood and Guts Match Announced For May 5th AEW Dynamite

On the April 7th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho cut a promo with the Inner Circle and challenged MJF’s Pinnacle faction to a Blood and Guts match on the May 5th Dynamite. The Blood and Guts concept was originally planned to be a War Games-style cage match and had been scheduled for the March 25th, 2020 edition of Dynamite prior to the Covid-19 shutdown.