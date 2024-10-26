Bo Dallas On Uncle Howdy Being The Most “Creative Role” For Him In His Wrestling Career

Bo Dallas was asked in an interview with Headlock if Uncle Howdy had been the most “creative role” in his wrestling career. Dallas gave the following response when bringing up his brother Windham, aka Bray Wyatt.

“Oh, for sure. This has always been the stuff that I’ve liked, and my brother. We’ve always been intrigued with the different, the odd, eerie parts of the world, scary stuff. I never got the opportunity to do that. We kind of both, go went down different lanes, and now I got this chance. I always saw what Windham was doing, and that’s the stuff that both of us like but i was not in that. I didn’t have the opportunity to do that. Now that I do, like I said, I feel like a little kid playing and I still feel like I have my brother with me and it’s unbelievable.”

