Bo Dallas Reportedly Returning to WWE

According to the Super Follower account that Bryan Alvarez maintains on Twitter, Bo Dallas is planning to make his way back to WWE.

Alvarez stated, “From multiple sources, Bo Dallas should be back very soon.”

As many of you saw, Bray Wyatt’s return brought the Firefly Fun House characters to life on Saturday night at Extreme Rules.

The identities of the characters were never disclosed; however, a lot of fans are under the impression that one of the characters, possibly the person who wore The Fiend mask, is Bo Dallas. We will have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case or if WWE has other plans for him that have nothing to do with his brother’s career.

In an interview that took place in April of this year, Mike Rotunda discussed the wrestling careers of his sons Bray and Bo, and he stated that he believed that Bo (Taylor Rotunda) never got a chance to be elevated in WWE, “Vince, I don’t think gave my younger son Taylor a chance because Taylor is a hard worker. He really is. You can’t teach that timing and stuff and Windham had a great, great gimmick. He got over because he could talk and it was a unique situation. So I’m proud of them both.”

During the course of the same interview, Rotunda dropped hints that neither of his sons is finished competing in professional wrestling.

It seems likely that Bray and Bo will appear on WWE TV together in the very near future.