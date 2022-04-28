Bo Dallas Reveals His Future In The Wrestling Business

During the Father and Son Q&A at FTLOW 2022, Taylor Rotunda (formerly Bo Dallas in WWE) commented on if he was done with the wrestling business:

“Absolutely not. I’m the furthest from done with wrestling that you can possibly be. I spent the past year diving into a bunch of different ventures outside of wrestling, but wrestling has never left my heart, not for one second. I just wanted to get a couple of things done before I dive back into something I really cared about. Now that I’ve got everything kind of wrapped up and working on, within the next two to three months, you’ll see me back in the ring somewhere very soon. The love of wrestling has never left me. I’ve always known I was coming back to it soon, but I just needed to get other stuff done. I’ll be back in the ring really really soon, I promise.”



(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)