Bo Dallas Reveals Horror Movie Inspirations Behind The Wyatt Sicks

WWE star Bo Dallas spoke with Collider on a number of topics, including the horror movie inspirations behind the Wyatt Sicks’ characters.

Dallas said, “Growing up, me and Windham were obsessed with horror movies. We loved everything from the classics to the really obscure stuff. One of our biggest influences was the ‘90s version of The Stand by Stephen King. We both loved that, and it’s funny because when we were coming up with ideas for characters, we both independently decided to draw inspiration from Randall Flagg without even realizing the other was doing it.”