Bo Dallas Shares His Emotions When He Portrays Uncle Howdy In WWE

WWE star Bo Dallas appeared on the Headlock Der Pro Wrestling podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his emotions when he portrays Uncle Howdy.

Dallas said, “A lot of emotions. I knew I was coming back to wrestling. Like I said, right before Windham’s passing, we got so excited about this that we needed to come back. When he did pass, obviously I needed some time. But as that was going away or I was working through that, I knew I had to come back for him. Obviously all that was going on in my mind. endless thoughts. Can I do this? What’s this going to be like? But on that night and every night since when I hear that music and I feel like he’s with me. I really do.”

On how it makes him feel like another person:

“Any doubts or fear, I like change. It’s like he gives me the strength to do it. It’s more strength than I’ve ever had in any other instance in wrestling. When I go out, I believe in it so much that I’m not even the same person when I’m out there. I’m more Uncle Howdy than I am Bo Dallas than I am Taylor Rotunda. If you were to have a conversation with me out there, it wouldn’t be the same person that you’re talking to right now.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)