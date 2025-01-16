Bob Uecker Dead At Age 90

By
Matt Boone
-

A WWE celebrity wing Hall of Fame inductee has passed away.

The official X account for the MLB team the Milwaukee Brewers shared the following statement on Thursday confirming the passing of 2010 WWE Celebrity Wing Hall of Fame inductee Bob Uecker:

“We are heartbroken to announce that Brewers icon & Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Uecker passed away today at the age of 90.”

