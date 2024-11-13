Bobby Cruise Discusses Tony Khan’s Passion For Pro Wrestling

AEW/ROH announcer Bobby Cruise appeared on AEW Unrestricted to talk about a number of topics, including Tony Khan’s respect for ROH.

Cruise said, “The respect that he has for Ring of Honor, and Ring of Honor’s history and the people in it…like what happened with Jamin obviously was a tragic thing. But the way we have continued to honor him with the ladder match at Supercard [of Honor], the Jay Briscoe ‘Reach for the Sky’ match, his likeness on the title belts on the side plates and stuff.”

On Khan’s passion for pro wrestling:

“Just really, really cool stuff that I think it takes someone special like [Tony Khan] and his passion for everything he does, but you know now one of those things is Ring of Honor to just…little details that are really, really cool.”

