Bobby Cruise Signs New Contract With Ring of Honor

Ring of Honor sent out the following press release today, revealing that ring announcer Bobby Cruise has signed a new contract with the promotion:

‘THE VOICE OF ROH’ BOBBY CRUISE SIGNS NEW CONTRACT

The distinctive voice of ring announcer Bobby Cruise will continue to be heard by Honor Nation.

Rightfully known as “The Voice of Ring of Honor,” Cruise has signed a new contract to remain with ROH.

The Boston native began his ring announcing career in 1994 on the New England independent wrestling scene. He made his ROH debut in 2003 as Steve Corino’s personal ring announcer before transitioning into his role as ROH’s lead ring announcer.