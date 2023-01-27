Bobby Cruise Talks About Tony Khan Deserving Credit For Jay Briscoe Tribute

Bobby Cruise recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the ROH ring announcer gave high-praise to AEW and ROH President Tony Khan for getting the Jay Briscoe Tribute on the air.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how he gives full credit for Jay Briscoe’s tribute to Tony Khan: “I am so pleasantly surprised — maybe I shouldn’t be surprised — in the months that I’ve worked for T.K. [Tony Khan], just even seeing some things from afar. He just pulls things off and to get this on the air (Jay Briscoe tribute match) is a great, great thing. Obviously, you’ve seen the fan response.”

On how he got the call to ring announce for the Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal tribute match: “Me just tweeting, not even tagging AEW or Ring of Honor or anything that I got the call to announce this is the most likes I’ve ever gotten on a tweet in my life and of course what they did last week, Tony acted so quickly, he got it put together so quickly, I couldn’t even get there in time to announce what they did after TV last Wednesday, what they taped for Honor Club that’ll be coming out so, yeah, total credit to T.K. and his team. Doing things the right way.”

Check out the complete Bobby Cruise interview at SiriusXM.com. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.