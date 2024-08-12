Bobby “Damon Kemp” Steveson: “As Of Today, I Am No Longer Contracted With WWE”

Bobby Steveson is now on the free agent market.

Damon Kemp, the real-life brother of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson and the former WWE NXT Superstar took to X to announce that he is now legally free-and-clear from WWE.

“As of today I am no longer contracted with WWE,” Steveson wrote via X. “I want to wrestle anywhere and everywhere. For bookings/appearances contact [email protected].”